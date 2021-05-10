Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.85. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.85.

NYSE J traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.51. 23,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

