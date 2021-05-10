James P. Breslawski Sells 21,113 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

