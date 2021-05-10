James P. Breslawski Sells 21,113 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
