Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 36,785 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.