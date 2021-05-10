Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

