Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $196.50 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

