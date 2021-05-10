Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 38.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,752,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

