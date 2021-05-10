Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.93

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 4690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 122.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 218,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 120,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

