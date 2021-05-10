JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned 2.22% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $90.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

