JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

