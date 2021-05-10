JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3,356.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

