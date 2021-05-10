JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCDXF. BNP Paribas cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS:JCDXF traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.