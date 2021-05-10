Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GasLog Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for GasLog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLOG. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

GLOG stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $554.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

