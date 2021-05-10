Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €340.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of ADS opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €279.61. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

