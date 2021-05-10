Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $80.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.