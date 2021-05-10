JMP Securities Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $326.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

