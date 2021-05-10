JMP Securities Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in PayPal by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

