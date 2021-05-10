John Chan Purchases 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$41,250.00 ($29,464.29).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$41,700.00 ($29,785.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Finbar Group’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

