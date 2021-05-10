Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

