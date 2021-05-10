Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.49 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,489,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000.

VBR opened at $177.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $177.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

