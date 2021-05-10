Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $28.20 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $30,108,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $232.80 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $454.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

