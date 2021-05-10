Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.