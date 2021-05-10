Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,900,875 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900,875 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $176,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

