JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

