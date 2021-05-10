JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,781 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,986 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

SIGA opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $557.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

