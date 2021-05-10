JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 37,867 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 178.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orgenesis by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orgenesis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Orgenesis Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

