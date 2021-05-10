JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $323.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.
EL opened at $303.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,047,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
