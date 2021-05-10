JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $323.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $303.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,047,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.