JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2,747.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 653,340 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

