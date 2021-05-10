JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $232,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

