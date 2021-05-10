JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 353.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

