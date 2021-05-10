JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,597,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,650 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 159,615 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,171,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,230,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,690.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 705,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 699,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.13 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

