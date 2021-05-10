JustInvest LLC Acquires New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

