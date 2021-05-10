JustInvest LLC Buys New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Teleflex by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $412.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.