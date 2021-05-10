JustInvest LLC Invests $252,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $275,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 44.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG opened at $82.65 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

