JustInvest LLC Invests $297,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.