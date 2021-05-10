JustInvest LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.44 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

