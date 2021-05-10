JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 2,250 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

