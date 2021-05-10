JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $7,325,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

