JustInvest LLC Takes $267,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $23,285,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Toro by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 207,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.