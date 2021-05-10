Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLDO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 99,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,729. The company has a market cap of $317.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

