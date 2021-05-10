Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Research Coverage Started at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kalera AS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Kalera AS has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

About Kalera AS

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

