Karbo Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $916.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00807963 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004039 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,048,110 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

