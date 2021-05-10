Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.