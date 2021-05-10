KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 4,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,285. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

