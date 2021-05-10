KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

RRC opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

