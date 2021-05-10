KBC Group NV Makes New $41,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,951,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.