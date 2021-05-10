KBC Group NV Sells 5,783 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in HealthStream by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.17 million, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

