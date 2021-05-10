KBC Group NV Takes Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $1,416,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,209. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRLD opened at $134.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

