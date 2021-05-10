Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €99.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

