Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€14.10” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €14.10 ($16.59) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.54 ($13.57).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

