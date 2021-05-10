KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

